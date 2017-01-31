Four injured in training incident involving Blackhawk helicopter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Four injured in training incident involving Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Fort Campbell says four soldiers have been injured after a helicopter crashed and caught fire at the Army post.

A post statement said the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday during training. The helicopter is a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 101st Airborne Division.

The post didn't immediately identify the injured or detail their injuries but said they were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell.

The post said soldiers in the training area helped remove the injured from the aircraft. The release said the fire was extinguished by post fire personnel.

Fort Campbell is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Black Hawk is two words.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

