Louisville City FC releases schedule for 2017 regular season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC has released its 2017 schedule.

According to a news release from the American professional soccer club, the 2017 regular season will consist of 32 games, including 16 dates at Louisville Slugger Field and 16 more on the road.

"After opening March 25 against Saint Louis FC, the rest of LouCity's home slate is highlighted by a pair of visits from rival FC Cincinnati on July 15 and Aug. 12," the news release states. "The defending USL champion New York Red Bulls II come to Louisville on July 29, and an extended regular season closes with home matchups against the Charlotte Independence on Oct. 7 and Richmond Kickers on Oct. 14."

All Louisville home games, with the exception of the season opening game, will kick off at 7:30 p.m., according to the news release.

The 2017 Louisville City FC Schedule -- according to the news release -- is below:

Saturday, March 25: Saint Louis FC at LouCity (2 p.m.)

Thursday, March 30: LouCity at Orlando City B

Saturday, April 8: LouCity at Richmond Kickers

Saturday, April 15: Tampa Bay Rowdies at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22: LouCity at FC Cincinnati

Saturday, April 29: Toronto FC II at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 13: LouCity at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, May 20: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Saturday, June 3: LouCity at Charleston Battery

Wednesday, June 7: Charlotte Independence at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 10: LouCity at New York Red Bulls II

Saturday, June 17: Pittsburgh Riverhounds at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 24: LouCity at Harrisburg City Islanders

Saturday, July 1: Ottawa Fury FC at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 9: LouCity at Charleston Battery

Saturday, July 15: FC Cincinnati at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 22: LouCity at Saint Louis FC

Saturday, July 29: New York Red Bulls II at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 5: LouCity at Charlotte Independence

Saturday, Aug. 12: FC Cincinnati at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 20: LouCity at Bethlehem Steel

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Harrisburg City Islanders at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 26: Orlando City B at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 2: Charleston Battery at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 9: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Friday, Sept. 15: Bethlehem Steel at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Rochester Rhinos at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 24: LouCity at Ottawa Fury

Wednesday, Sept. 27: LouCity at Toronto FC II

Saturday, Sept. 30: LouCity at Rochester Rhinos

Saturday, Oct. 7: Charlotte Independence at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 14: Richmond Kickers at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

