Amazon will build $1.5 billion air hub in Northern Kentucky

GE Appliances plans to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville Appliance Park to one its four other U.S. factories, but the company said none of the 140 union workers who make the AC units here will be laid off.More >>
GE Appliances plans to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville Appliance Park to one its four other U.S. factories, but the company said none of the 140 union workers who make the AC units here will be laid off.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association plans to formally take responsibility to pay up to $6 million to athletics director Tom Jurich under a deal that former U of L President James Ramsey gave Jurich in 2014 through the U of L Foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association plans to formally take responsibility to pay up to $6 million to athletics director Tom Jurich under a deal that former U of L President James Ramsey gave Jurich in 2014 through the U of L Foundation.More >>
John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's International, has resigned from the University of Louisville athletics association board.More >>
John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's International, has resigned from the University of Louisville athletics association board.More >>
Louisville software company Interapt is taking over a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood and planning to grow to about 250 employees over the next few years. Interapt, founded by Ankur Gopal in 2009, will renovate a 22,000-square-foot warehouse at 1226 Rowan Street for its new office, according to a new release from Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
Louisville software company Interapt is taking over a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood and planning to grow to about 250 employees over the next few years. Interapt, founded by Ankur Gopal in 2009, will renovate a 22,000-square-foot warehouse at 1226 Rowan Street for its new office, according to a new release from Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
Two weeks since he made explosive comments about the University of Louisville Athletics Association and its director Tom Jurich, Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter rebuffed a horde of reporters who attempted to ask him to elaborate.More >>
Two weeks since he made explosive comments about the University of Louisville Athletics Association and its director Tom Jurich, Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter rebuffed a horde of reporters who attempted to ask him to elaborate.More >>
Nineteen months after Google Fiber first expressed interest in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the ultrafast Internet service is coming to the city.More >>
Nineteen months after Google Fiber first expressed interest in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the ultrafast Internet service is coming to the city.More >>
Longtime Louisville real estate developer Carl Ray Jr. died Tuesday at age 77, according to Eileen Nelson Smith, his associate for 32 years. Ray's projects included the Spring Hill and Holly Springs subdivisions, the River Green business park and the Old Henry Crossings office.More >>
Longtime Louisville real estate developer Carl Ray Jr. died Tuesday at age 77, according to Eileen Nelson Smith, his associate for 32 years. Ray's projects included the Spring Hill and Holly Springs subdivisions, the River Green business park and the Old Henry Crossings office.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation on Tuesday adopted a detailed budget to guide its spending in the upcoming year -- a basic financial management procedure that the $900 million organization never undertook during the 14-year administration of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation on Tuesday adopted a detailed budget to guide its spending in the upcoming year -- a basic financial management procedure that the $900 million organization never undertook during the 14-year administration of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>