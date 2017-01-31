New poll says 45 percent of Kentuckians see no difference betwee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New poll says 45 percent of Kentuckians see no difference between safety of cigarettes and e-cigarettes

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new poll from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says 25 percent of adults have tried e-cigarettes.

The poll found that 45 percent of people in Kentucky think there is no difference in the safety of e-cigs and cigarettes, and around 30 percent thought e-cigarettes were safer.

The CDC has said smoking e-cigarettes at a young age could lead to other smoking habits. Opponents say e-cigs are a safer alternative.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.