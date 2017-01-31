RAW VIDEO | President Trump names Judge Neil Gorsuch his Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has nominated federal appeals judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. He once worked at the Supreme Court as a law clerk.

If approved by the Senate, Gorsuch would take the seat left vacant since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nominee for the seat, saying the choice should go Obama's successor.

He would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement Tuesday night in support of President Trump's selection:

“The president made an outstanding decision in his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. He has an impressive background and a long record of faithfully applying the law and the Constitution. Judge Gorsuch understands the invaluable contribution to the federal judiciary and our democratic government made by the justice he is succeeding. Like Justice Scalia, he understands the constitutional limits on the authority of a federal judge and that the duty of a judge is to apply the law even-handedly, without fear or favor, and not to rule based on one’s empathy with a party in a case.

“When the Senate previously confirmed him to the appellate court, the bipartisan support in the Senate was so overwhelming, a roll call vote was not even required. I hope Members of the Senate will again show him fair consideration and respect the result of the recent election with an up-or-down vote on his nomination, just like the Senate treated the four first-term nominees of Presidents Clinton and Obama.”