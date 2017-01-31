Flint-area residents seek $700M from EPA over water crisis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flint-area residents seek $700M from EPA over water crisis

Posted: Updated:

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -- More than 1,700 Flint-area residents and property owners are seeking more than $700 million in damages from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its handling of the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

The Detroit News and The Flint Journal report the agency didn't respond to an administrative claim filed last year, clearing the way for Monday's lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

EPA regional spokeswoman Anne Rowan declined to comment on the pending litigation. The EPA, however, has defended its handling of the crisis.

The complaint calling for $722.4 million in health and property damages says the EPA "failed to follow several specific agency mandates and directives." It says the EPA failed to immediately determine if local and state officials were taking proper steps to address the crisis.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.