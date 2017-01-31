Flint-area residents seek $700M from EPA over water crisis

President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.

Artists across US take to stage to protest Trump policies

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall of the Massachusetts building, killing three people and injuring nine

The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditions

A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets

The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously ill

President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."

'We will get it done,' says Trump, hopeful of Mideast peace

A senator says he thinks the airline industry has become anti-competitive and is hurting the flying public, and people often tell him they "feel like they're being treated as self-loading cargo rather than as valued consumers.".

After an election campaign like no other, France is about to have a president like no other: fiery Le Pen or upstart Macron.

The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.

A government report says inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening hamper U.S. authorities' efforts to track the number of foreigners who overstay their visas.

Republicans say they are ready to push their prized health care bill through the House.

California family says they were booted from Delta flight in dispute over seat they bought.

An investigative report on the suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has confirmed that he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell.

Basketball's international governing body has approved a new rule allowing players to wear headgear that complies with their religious faith.

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -- More than 1,700 Flint-area residents and property owners are seeking more than $700 million in damages from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its handling of the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

The Detroit News and The Flint Journal report the agency didn't respond to an administrative claim filed last year, clearing the way for Monday's lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

EPA regional spokeswoman Anne Rowan declined to comment on the pending litigation. The EPA, however, has defended its handling of the crisis.

The complaint calling for $722.4 million in health and property damages says the EPA "failed to follow several specific agency mandates and directives." It says the EPA failed to immediately determine if local and state officials were taking proper steps to address the crisis.

