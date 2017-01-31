RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 90-81 overtime - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 90-81 overtime win over Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky men's basketball team came into Tuesday's game against Georgia on a two-game losing streak, and to make matters worse, freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox was sick and unable to play.

And even after going down 12-0 early in the first half, the Wildcats slowly chipped away all night, rallying for a dramatic 90-81 win.

UK led for much of the second half, but Georgia made a late charge, and a fadeaway jumper by freshman guard Malik Monk with 10 seconds left forced the game into overtime.

From there, the Wildcats didn't look back. They took the lead 16 seconds into overtime and never let it go.

Monk led UK with 37 points, including 7-11 from the 3-point line. Sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe added 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Watch head coach John Calipari's full  press conference in the video player above.

