Handgun and ammunition clip found with 8th grade students at Con - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Handgun and ammunition clip found with 8th grade students at Conway Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two 8th grade students at Conway Middle School were found Tuesday with an "ammunition clip" and a gun, a JCPS spokesperson says.

A staff member at Conway reportedly noticed a student acting "suspiciously," and soon found he or she with an ammunition clip. A further search found another student had a 9mm handgun.

A third student was the one who actually brought the ammunition clip to school, JCPS spokesperson Allison Martin said.

The clip and gun were confiscated, and the students told Conway staff that they didn't intend to harm anyone. One student was arrested, and all three are being disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

