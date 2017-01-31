BBB says scammers are using your own words against you

Police in Jeffersonville are warning residents and commuters after a credit card skimming device was found Thursday at a gas station on a busy highway.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.

Emergency rooms prepare to see hundreds of patients over Derby weekend

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

POLICE: Colorado man arrested in Louisville for trafficking 65 pounds of high-grade marijuana, worth $65,000

We now know the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday morning on Rodman Street in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

Man who hit and killed LMPD officer drove 78 mph, drunk, through west Louisville, police say

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

UK students arrested after allegedly crawling through air ducts to steal statistics exam

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A relatively new phone scam starts with a call and what seems like a harmless question.

The recorded call says, "Hi, this is Josh from the customer service department. Can you hear me OK?"

"I received the call," said Frank Richmond, who lives in Louisville.

Richmond did what came naturally.

"It was just a reflex to say yes," he said.

Turns out that "yes" might be used as a verbal contract with a scammer.

"It was too late," Richmond said. "I had already said yes, just as a reflex."

That's when he called the Better Business Bureau.

"I wanted to warn others," he said.

"This scam has really hit all parts of the country," said Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president & CEO of the BBB.

Smith-Hamblin said the call is part of the "can you hear me now?" scam.

"In the past week, we have gotten around 1,500 scams reported on scam tracker and half of them are about this strange call," she said.

Here's how it works:

You answer the phone, and a recording that sounds like a live person fumbles and will then ask, can you hear me now? If you answer yes, it is recorded.

Later, they call back and claim you owe money. If you protest, the scammer plays back your own voice as proof you agreed.

"If you get the call, hang up the phone," said Smith-Hamblin, adding that people shouldn't answer calls from unfamiliar numbers, shouldn't confirm their number and shouldn't share their personal information.

So far, there's been no call back, but Richmond is still worried it's coming.

"I am very worried about it."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.