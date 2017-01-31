BBB says scammers are using your own words against you - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BBB says scammers are using your own words against you

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A relatively new phone scam starts with a call and what seems like a harmless question.

The recorded call says, "Hi, this is Josh from the customer service department. Can you hear me OK?"

"I received the call," said Frank Richmond, who lives in Louisville.

Richmond did what came naturally.

"It was just a reflex to say yes," he said.

Turns out that "yes" might be used as a verbal contract with a scammer.

"It was too late," Richmond said. "I had already said yes, just as a reflex."

That's when he called the Better Business Bureau.

"I wanted to warn others," he said.

"This scam has really hit all parts of the country," said Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president & CEO of the BBB.

Smith-Hamblin said the call is part of the "can you hear me now?" scam.

"In the past week, we have gotten around 1,500 scams reported on scam tracker and half of them are about this strange call," she said.

Here's how it works:

You answer the phone, and a recording that sounds like a live person fumbles and will then ask, can you hear me now? If you answer yes, it is recorded.

Later, they call back and claim you owe money. If you protest, the scammer plays back your own voice as proof you agreed.

"If you get the call, hang up the phone," said Smith-Hamblin, adding that people shouldn't answer calls from unfamiliar numbers, shouldn't confirm their number and shouldn't share their personal information.

So far, there's been no call back, but Richmond is still worried it's coming.

"I am very worried about it."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

