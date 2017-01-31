3-year-old hit and killed on Broadway in Chickasaw neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3-year-old hit and killed on Broadway in Chickasaw neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3-year-old child was hit and killed Tuesday night by a vehicle at the intersection of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway in the Chickasaw neighborhood. 

LMPD says it happened just after 7 p.m., and the child died before first responders arrived.

Witnesses say the area is very dark with few street lights.

"Witnesses have said that the child darted out from around this area into the roadway," said LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington. "The SUV was traveling eastbound on Broadway. The child ran across the street west to east and was struck. The driver of the SUV did stop."

No charges are expected for the driver of the SUV.

