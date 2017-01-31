Many immigrants who worked for US government in Middle East are - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Many immigrants who worked for US government in Middle East are affected by travel ban

Posted: Updated:
Maria Koerner, assistant director of the Kentucky Office of Refugees. Maria Koerner, assistant director of the Kentucky Office of Refugees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump's immigration order is impacting those who have put their lives on the line by serving the U.S. government.

The Special Immigrant Visa Program allows those from Iraq or Afghanistan who served the U.S. as an interpreter or in another capacity to get a visa for them and their families to become permanent American residents.

Those with the Kentucky Office for Refugees fear those people are now in serious danger.

"When ... we first started hearing rumors about what the executive order would entail, we thought, 'Surely, it won't include the SIV program, because these people risked their lives to help the United States Government,'" said Maria Koerner, the assistant director of the Kentucky Office of Refugees. "But unfortunately, when it came out, it does include a travel ban for anyone coming from Iraq."

Koerner says 207 people have come ot Louisville since 2008 as part of the SIV program.

Related Stories:

Trump executive order leaves 14-year-old Iraqi boy in Louisville without mother

'Rally for American Values' brings thousands to downtown Louisville

Louisville woman from Somalia worries about her family's safety amid President Trump's immigration ban

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.