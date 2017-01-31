VIDEO | Man overdoses at busy intersection in Bardstown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Man overdoses at busy intersection in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -

A man overdosed at a busy intersection in Bardstown on Tuesday afternoon, and first responders' quick action saved his life.

A driver passing by who caught the scary moments on video thought the man fell asleep at the wheel, but soon realized that wasn't the case.

"I just saw the needle fall out," Jamie Cotton said on Facebook Live. 

Cotton's video portrays the disturbing sights of a drug overdose. It happened on Highway 245 near Bloomfield Road. Cotton said he was concerned and confused while stopped in traffic.

"I thought to myself, he's gone," Cotton said of the man.

"He was turning purple. He had a pulse, but he wasn't breathing very well," said Bardstown Police Officer Shannon Hall, who showed up one minute after being dispatched. 

She tried waking the man. He was unconscious and his car was still in drive.

"His eyes were going to the back of his head," she said. "There was a needle in the car. I could see the spoon."

That's when Officer Derek Sidebottom put the car in park, pulled the driver out and started CPR.

"I saw his lips ... lips and face were a blue and purple-ish color," Sidebottom said. "That's when I decided we need to step it up a notch. We need to do something more to help him."

Narcan, an emergency antidote to stop an opioid overdose, was given to the man shortly after an ambulance arrived. 

His response was almost immediate. 

"Look at what happened. If we'd have been two or three minutes later, you never know, he could've very well died in the middle of the intersection," Sidebottom said.

Officers hope the driver's video sends a strong message and stops an overdose before it happens. 

"It's sad. Maybe it's a wake-up call," Cotton said. "Tell somebody, 'Hey, I need to get my life together. I don't want this to happen to me.'"

It's up to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office whether or not charges will be brought against the man in the video, but Bardstown Police say they are not pursuing charges and hope the man gets the help he needs.

