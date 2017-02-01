Losers and winners: the financial impact of the Trump presidency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every American wants to know how newly elected President Donald Trump is going to impact the economy. So far, U. S. markets are up. But what can we expect in the short and long term during the Trump presidency.

Financial expert Mark Lamkin from Lamkin Wealth Management actually knows President Trump. He was a former contestant on "The Apprentice". So what does he think about the current market with Trump in the White House?

"I can tell you with 100% certainty that we are in for uncertainty! And, over short periods of time, the market hates uncertainty, so that means we're most likely going to see a return to volatility in markets," according to Lamkin. He says that 2,000 point drops in the Dow are normal and can be expected. But he says, "when President Trump sends out his tweets, he has to realize, he can move markets and cause firms stock prices to go up or down by billions." While Lamkin appreciates the proactive approach, he admits that what Mr. Trump tweets can cause a lot of pain for workers.

Lamkin says Trump's first 100 days are going to help define his agenda. "I know from experience, he wants to impose his will and his methods on our country. He is going to do exactly what he said he was going to do in the election."

But the uncertainty Lamkin predicts will come into play. He questions whether Americans will get lower taxes, lower regulations and pro-growth from Trump. Or will the president opt for tariffs, protectionism, and higher interest rates? Lamkin predicts actions not words. "Trump is a negotiator. He is going to start talks and ask for the moon knowing that he will settle for way less." He says the economy will roar if Trump asks for 35% tariffs knowing he will settle for simply redoing a trade deal. "But if he actually implements tariffs, causes global conflicts, and dumps the Affordable Care Act without a solution, the markets are going to react poorly overall."

Markets are off to a much better start in early 2017 than in 2016. After 10 trading days, the S&P 500 is up 1.3% year to date, compared to an 8% decline during the same period in 2016.

Big questions remain about U.S. trade policy, healthcare reform, and tax reform. Important elements of these policies need to be ironed out and addressing these issues will go a long way toward shaping 2017 for markets:

1. Will the president-elect use the threat of tariffs, or actual tariffs, to get better trade deals with our key trading partners?

2. Will the 20 million or so people that receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act remain insured after the law is overhauled?

3. Will tax reform include a border adjustment tax to stimulate exports and curb imports?

4. Will bank regulation be eased despite the political backlash against the big Wall Street firms during the election?

There will be a lot of winners and losers in Trump's administration from miners in America's Appalachian Mountains encouraged by his devotion to coal, to Mexican peso traders stunned by a wave of panic selling. Many changes will play out slowly. Others took little time to manifest. Here are some highlights:

Defense contractors: Trump pledged to bolster U.S. defense spending. Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., and Raytheon Co. posted the biggest share gains since the financial crisis. A restriction on Muslim immigration, however, would make Middle Eastern countries less likely to be customers of U.S. companies, he said.

Coal: Trump's election breathed fresh life into an industry struggling with debt and the worst price slump in decades. Many in the coal industry said that the election marked a "great day for America" and they looked forward to a national policy that puts all energy sources on a level playing field.

Oil and natural gas drillers: Remember 2008's "drill, baby, drill?" Trump, who is bullish on fracking, has pledged to roll back regulations and open more federal land to extraction industries.

Pharma stocks: With Republicans retaining both houses of Congress and Trump in the White House, Democratic threats of price controls are no longer a concern. Investors made stocks such as Pfizer Inc. some of the biggest winners in early trading.

Bank stocks: Trump has vowed to reduce financial regulation, and banks are already benefiting. Bank of America Corp. gained the most since May.

But there will most definitely be losers:

Mexican peso: The currency was headed to its biggest drop in more than two decades, as angst swept across a country that was often the focus of Trump's harsh campaign rhetoric. For President Enrique Pena Nieto, the outcome was particularly painful. His popularity sank to record lows in August, after he invited the Republican nominee to a meeting in Mexico City that turned into an embarrassing exchange of angry words. Then he declined to meet with Trump at the White House. Now Pena Nieto took to Twitter to say he's ready to work with Trump.

Treasuries: They'd been expected to soar in an investor flight to safety, but instead they're falling amid speculation Republicans will ramp up spending to boost the economy.

Renewable energy: Denmark-based Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world's biggest builder of wind turbines, fell as much as 13 percent, while solar companies took a hammering. San Jose-based SunPower Corp. dropped by as much as 14 percent.

Gunmakers: Sturm Ruger & Co. posted the biggest intraday decline in seven years, as the Trump win eased concerns of weapons restrictions. Sales have surged, and any discussion of gun control by political leaders can cause shares of gunmakers to spike. Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. fell in the biggest intraday drop since April.

Auto industry: Automakers may suffer with Trump's tariffs and calls to bring jobs back home, as it makes it more expensive to manufacture products here.

Mortgage rates: Rates will continue to rise with Fed rate hikes and possible more government spending. Lock in mortgage rates now, if you're planning to buy or refinance. This may be your last chance.

Lamkin says mortgage rates will most likely rise several times over the next few years under Trump. "I believe markets will be more volatile, use that to your advantage and keep contributing to your 401k or make that large contribution on a pull back." He says corporate earnings are strong and should help this market be resilient. Sectors that can benefit are banks, small companies, defense, oil, coal, and pharmaceuticals. But he says stay away from international stocks, currencies, hospitals, renewable energy, Chinese stocks, and even gun makers because laws should favor them and there won't be urgency to purchase.

Overall, Lamkin says President Trump has a very pro growth cabinet and has the potential to do good things for the economy. He also has the potential to create a great deal of social conflict, which could grow and disrupt markets. "The first 100 days is critical to our economy and markets, and we're going to have to wait and see!" He says hope for the best and plan for the worst.

