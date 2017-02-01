Mascot Bowl X combine pits mascots against the WDRB in the Morni - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mascot Bowl X combine pits mascots against the WDRB in the Morning crew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year prospective NFL players go through the NFL combine. For the tenth year, WDRB's Keith Kaiser wanted to test the abilities of the WDRB in the Morning crew.

Candyce, Sterling, Mike, Jude, and Kate test their speed and skill against some of the most animated athletes during the Mascot Bowl X Combine.

They competed in the 40 yard sprint, punting and passing.

Mascot Bowl X Combine Results

                                            Sprint    Punt     Pass
Sterling Riggs                          5.3       54         37
Jude Redfield                           6.1       27         37
Candyce Clifft                          7.1       27.5      13
Kate Springer                           7.1       17         14
WDRB's Snow Fox                   7.2       10          24
Sweet Frog's FroYo                  8.1        3           22
Louisville Water Co.'s Tapper    10.2      -3/11*     12
Fazoli's Tony Tomato               10.2       12          4
Mike Marshall                          38          5          24
Wendy's Frosty                        1:17      10          6

Sprint: 40 yard run in seconds
Punt: Includes the roll (forward or backward)
Pass: Scored where the ball hit

*(Ball/Shoe)

You can see local mascots in action this Friday morning, February 3rd when WDRB in the Morning presents Mascot Bowl X.
    
