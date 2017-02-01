Traci Durbin named new principal at Wilkerson Elementary School - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Traci Durbin named new principal at Wilkerson Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traci Durbin was selected as the next principal at Wilkerson Elementary School on Tuesday. 

JCPS Assistant Superintendent Glenn Baete says Durbin was selected by the school's site-based council, and the move was later approved by JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens. 

Durbin has been with JCPS since 1996 and is currently the Assistant Principal at Frayser Elementary School. She has experience as a Special Education and has taught second and third grade students. 

Durbin received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Bellarmine University. 

Her first day at Wilkerson will be Feb. 6, 2017.  

(Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.)

