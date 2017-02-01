Police arrest man accused of murdering victim in car in December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a Louisville man in early December.

Police arrested 34-year-old Quenton Hall Tuesday evening in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Fernandez Bowman on Dec. 2, 2016 in the 1600 block of S. 25th Street near Algonquin Park.

Police say Bowman had been shot in his car while he was driving. The car came to rest after hitting a telephone pole, a fence and a home.

Hall was arrested after police spotted him in a car on Dixie Highway and pulled him over. Police say Hall refused to stop, and ran into a police car. When police searched Hall, they found marijuana and pills.

Police say they also recovered meth and heroin from the car's center console, as well as a loaded 9mm handgun between the console and driver's seat.

According to the arrest report, Hall has several felony convictions, and is now facing several charges, including murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Hall is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.

