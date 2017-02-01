Man serving time for Indiana house explosion convicted in murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man serving time for Indiana house explosion convicted in murder-for-hire plot

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2013 file photo, Mark Leonard walks to a hearing in Indianapolis. Leonard, who is serving two life sentences in a deadly 2012 Indianapolis house explosion, was convicted Tuesday, Jan. 31. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2013 file photo, Mark Leonard walks to a hearing in Indianapolis. Leonard, who is serving two life sentences in a deadly 2012 Indianapolis house explosion, was convicted Tuesday, Jan. 31.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A man serving two life sentences in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion has been convicted of a murder-for-hire charge.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Mark Leonard tried to hire a hit man to kill a key witness in the house explosion case while he was in jail. The Marion County prosecutor's office says a jury returned the conspiracy to commit murder verdict on Tuesday evening.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 8.

Prosecutors say Leonard spearheaded the plot to destroy his then-girlfriend's house with a natural gas explosion to claim insurance money. The November 2012 explosion killed a couple who lived next door and damaged dozens of homes.

Leonard was convicted in 2015 of murder, arson and other charges. He received two life sentences without parole, plus 75 years.

Four other people also were convicted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.