LMPD says woman was robbery suspect's getaway driver - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD says woman was robbery suspect's getaway driver

Posted: Updated:
Brittany Baldwin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Brittany Baldwin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman authorities say was the getaway driver for an accused armed robber.

Brittany Baldwin, 28, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, was arrested Monday in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Avenue, near Dixie Highway. The location is the home of Daniel Jones, who is accused of robbing two Louisville-area businesses.

According to a police report, Baldwin was the getaway driver when Jones robbed King's Beauty Supply, located at 1729 Dixie Highway, on Jan. 30.

Police say Jones "was armed with a revolver" and stole money from the business and a customer. Investigators say Baldwin confessed to being the getaway driver.

She is charged with two counts of robbery. 

