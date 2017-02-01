Police say Louisville man stabbed victim, hid knife on drug stor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville man stabbed victim, hid knife on drug store shelf

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of stabbing another man during a fight and then hiding the knife on a Rite Aid shelf.  

Police say it all started when 58-year-old Ricky Elmore got into an argument with the victim. Elmore then threw a drink at him, and that's when the two started to fight. 

Police say Elmore stabbed the victim several times in the side before he ran off and hid the knife on a shelf at the Rite Aid in the 4700 block of Dixie Highway, where he was arrested. 

Elmore is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. He was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 cash bond. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.