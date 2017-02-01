Police say Louisville man stabbed victim, hid knife on drug store shelf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of stabbing another man during a fight and then hiding the knife on a Rite Aid shelf.

Police say it all started when 58-year-old Ricky Elmore got into an argument with the victim. Elmore then threw a drink at him, and that's when the two started to fight.

Police say Elmore stabbed the victim several times in the side before he ran off and hid the knife on a shelf at the Rite Aid in the 4700 block of Dixie Highway, where he was arrested.

Elmore is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. He was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 cash bond.

