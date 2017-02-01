Shively police asking for help to identify theft suspect - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shively police asking for help to identify theft suspect

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shively are asking for the public's help to identify a person suspected of using a stolen credit card at a Louisville store. 

Police say the suspect shown in the photo was seen using a stolen credit card on Jan. 26 around 6:45 p.m. at the Target on Taylorsville Road. The suspect is described as a bald black man with glasses. When last seen he was wearing a tan Carhartt type coat. Surveillance photos shows him leaving the parking lot in a red or burgundy 4-door sedan. 

Police say the man could be a suspect in several other cases. 

If you recognize the man or vehicle in the photos, you're asked to call Shively police directly at 502-448-6181 or call the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.