Shively police asking for help to identify theft suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shively are asking for the public's help to identify a person suspected of using a stolen credit card at a Louisville store.

Police say the suspect shown in the photo was seen using a stolen credit card on Jan. 26 around 6:45 p.m. at the Target on Taylorsville Road. The suspect is described as a bald black man with glasses. When last seen he was wearing a tan Carhartt type coat. Surveillance photos shows him leaving the parking lot in a red or burgundy 4-door sedan.

Police say the man could be a suspect in several other cases.

If you recognize the man or vehicle in the photos, you're asked to call Shively police directly at 502-448-6181 or call the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

