Louisville's SummerWorks program still finding jobs for young people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is continuing a program that helps young people find summer jobs.

That's the goal of SummerWorks 2017. The program is designed to find 16- to 21-year-olds find summer jobs. Last year, nearly 150 companies and organizations hired SummerWorks participants.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the program tries to find jobs that are good fits for the applicants.

"What we try to do is match a young person's interest with their SummerWorks opportunity so they can say 'I thought about getting into Hospitality, I worked at the Hyatt and I found out you know what, I really like it.'"

Five thousand young people found summer jobs last year through the program. Now the program has several new employers ready to hire, and companies like GE and Humana have plans to double the number of people they hire from the SummerWorks program this year.

The Mayor launched SummerWorks after taking office in 2011, in response to the elimination of federal funding for summer jobs. In that first year, the effort placed 200 young people in jobs. Last summer, more than 5,100 youth found summer work through the program and its champion employers.

Click here for more information on the SummerWorks program.

