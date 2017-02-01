Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- National signing day, U of L's A - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- National signing day, U of L's ACC chances, UK's NCAA chance at #1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

Our guys Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford brought their standard A-game in covering this week's most crucial sports headlines.

Mix their commentary with some awesome questions and comments from viewers and you have one great chat.

Here's a look at some of what was discussed in this week's chat:

- College football National Signing Day for all the local teams

- Louisville's chances of winning the ACC in basketball

- Kentucky's chances of earning a Number One seed in the NCAA Tournament

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Your sports-related questions and comments are a welcome addition during the live chat on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30!

