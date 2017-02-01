KDF unveils theme for this year's Thunder Over Louisville airshow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has unveiled its theme for this year's airshow.

This year’s theme – "Thunder: Local & Original" – is a nod to the show’s Louisville heritage. The Festival announced the theme of this year’s show and named the event’s sponsors at their headquarters this morning.

Conductor Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra are back for another year. And Abrams is also collaborating with the show's producer to select music for this year's soundtrack.

"I've put together -- kind of curated -- so far it's 86 tracks of works by Kentucky musicians," Abrams said. "And I think we can all agree Kentucky does some things as well if not better than anybody in the world. Music is one of the great unifying elements in this wonderful state."

The Festival is planning for another packed air show in 2017, which could include additional military aircraft participation. This year's show will feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights, as well as celebrate the 70th Anniversary of both the United States Air Force and the Kentucky Air National Guard. Additional details on the 2017 Thunder Air Show will be released closer to the show date.

Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday, April 22.

