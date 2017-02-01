Indiana Senate panel considers adding drone-related crimes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Senate panel considers adding drone-related crimes

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Some Indiana lawmakers suggest drone users with nefarious intentions could be flying under the radar under existing laws.

They say some operators could be invading people's privacy or capturing images with the unmanned aerial vehicles. Republican Sen. Eric Koch of Bedford has proposed a measure that would create four criminal offenses.

Besides barring interference with public safety officials and harassment via drone, the proposal creates a "remote aerial voyeurism" crime and addresses penalties for sex offenders operating drones inappropriately. The misdemeanors could become level 6 felonies if a person has prior unrelated convictions for the same offense.

An Indiana Senate panel held the measure to refine language after discussing it Tuesday. Some lawmakers say adding existing voyeurism language like "surreptitious" or "clandestine" could clarify the new aerial voyeurism crime.

Related:

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.