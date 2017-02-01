Beyoncé is pregnant with twins - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Fox News/AP) (Image Courtesy: Fox News/AP)

(CNN) -- Ring the alarm: Queen Bey is having twins.

The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, announcing the joyful news.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, " she posted.

Beyoncé and her superstar husband Jay Z are parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The couple married in 2008.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

