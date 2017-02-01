RiverLink: half of drivers crossing tolled bridges paying full p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RiverLink: half of drivers crossing tolled bridges paying full price

Posted: Updated:
A Riverlink transponder A Riverlink transponder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Only half the drivers crossing Louisville's new toll bridges are paying the lowest rate.

RiverLink released first month totals Wednesday showing 2.2 million drivers on the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark bridges in January. Traffic used the downtown bridges more than the east end bridge. 

And there were slightly more crossings on the Lincoln than on the Kennedy.

Still, about half of all drivers didn't have transponders, meaning those drivers are getting bills and will pay twice as much for tolls.

RiverLink spokeswoman Mindy Peterson says she thinks that will change. 

"We're all learning, still right? This is a brand new system so as we get the invoices and we see the totals we owe, I think we'll have more people decide that it's time to open a RiverLink account."

RiverLink ran out of local transponders after the opening of the bridges. We're told the 30,000 people still waiting should receive them soon. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

