Rick McCubbin starts work as chief of Shepherdsville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new police chief in one area community.

Rick McCubbin officially began his new role as chief of the Shepherdsville Police Department on Wednesday.

McCubbin says he's honored and blessed to be a part of the agency and will respect the position. He replaced the former chief, Douglas Puckett, who recently retired.

McCubbin was previously chief of the Bardstown Police Department, but stepped down after a disagreement with the mayor over restructuring the department.

