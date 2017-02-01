Shots fired in Mall St. Matthews parking lot Monday afternoon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shots fired in Mall St. Matthews parking lot Monday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say shots were fired in the parking lot of Mall St. Matthews Monday, and the gunman is still on the loose.

Police say it happened at around 4:30 p.m. near Dillard's. The gunman apparently got into a black four-door car briefly, then got out and fired 15 shots as the car sped off.

Officers say the suspect ran into Dillard's, and left through a different exit.

He's described as a light-skinned black male with long hair. He was wearing white tennis shoes, gray pants, a black hoodie and a red vest.

No injuries were reported.

