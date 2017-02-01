Student cut during attempted robbery on U of L campus

Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

It was a wet and cold day at Churchill Downs, but we now have a 143rd winner of the Kentucky Oaks.

It was a wet and cold day at Churchill Downs, but we now have a 143rd winner of the Kentucky Oaks.

Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.

Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, April 29.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, April 29.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

The text alert UofL students got around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday after the incident.

Area of UofL campus where student was attacked Tuesday evening. The pathway is located by the Speed School of Engineering.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the University of Louisville are unsettled after a student assault on campus Tuesday evening.

"I have to walk to my car by myself, so that makes me a little nervous,” U of L graduate student Lacee Pyles said.

University Police say around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was jumped by an unknown black male wearing dark clothing near the intramural fields behind the Speed School of Engineering.

"His wallet was demanded. He decided he was not going to give up his wallet, and a struggle ensued,” U of L Assistant Police Chief Kenny Brown said.

The university says the attacker pulled out a small knife during the scuffle, and the student's leg was cut. The suspect got away without the student's wallet.

University Police were called about 90 minutes later. An alert was sent out to students around 9:45 p.m., calling the incident an attempted robbery.

"We're reviewing any cameras that might be in the area and just following up on any leads that we can come up with,” Brown said.

Some engineering students say they're uneasy.

"It makes us nervous here, especially since being engineers we're here all the time, we're here late at night putting in a lot of work,” senior Cameron Hughes said.

"It's kind of worrisome," senior Aaron Fegenbush added. "We're always over in this building, and we're walking back 10, 11 at night most of the time. So it's kind of scary."

University Police will be increasing patrols in the busy area of campus. The department also has some tips for students concerned for their safety.

"We always have the escort service which any student, especially if they fear for their safety," Brown said. "We always encourage people to travel in pairs or groups if they're going someplace, which is very good. Our officers do routinely patrol back in that area."

The injured student found his own transportation to Suburban Hospital where he was treated and released.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.