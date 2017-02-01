Super Bowl drawing a different type of advertisement this year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Super Bowl drawing a different type of advertisement this year

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pre-game excitement is building ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

Fans in Houston are gearing up to watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. While some are enjoying the festivities, companies are shelling out about $5 million for each 30-second commercial slot.

A big part of the ad frenzy this year is the number of companies using the Super Bowl to launch new campaigns instead of just advertising a new product. 

"We've got the Super Bowl, and then after the Super Bowl, we've got a lot of digital extensions," said Michael Sprague, CEO of Kia. "So it's a full campaign. It's not just one ad on one night."

You can watch the big game and all the commercials at 6:30 p.m. Sunday right here on WDRB.

