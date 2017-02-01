Gov. Bevin promises activity, urgency in Republican state legisl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin promises activity, urgency in Republican state legislature's second week

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Matt Bevin Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says to expect more action when the legislature reconvenes next week.

"If you thought we were busy in the first week, I can't promise you the same pace of activity," Bevin said. "But I can promise you the same sense of urgency, the same sense of focus, the same transformative legislation. It's going to keep on coming."

The new Republican majority in the legislature passed seven bills in the first week dealing with the economy and restricting abortion.

It's expected to take up a charter school bill, and possibly change the way medical malpractice lawsuits are handled.  

