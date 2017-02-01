Officials say man arrested in Floyd County molested young girl in three states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man behind bars in Floyd County molested a young girl in Florida, Kentucky and Indiana.

Stephen Wesley, 67, was arrested Tuesday on sexual battery charges out of Florida. Similar charges are pending against Wesley in Indiana and Kentucky.

Investigators say he molested a girl under the age of 12 for several years.

Wesley is currently locked up in the Floyd County Jail waiting to be extradited to Florida.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.