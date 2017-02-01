Officials say man arrested in Floyd County molested young girl i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials say man arrested in Floyd County molested young girl in three states

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man behind bars in Floyd County molested a young girl in Florida, Kentucky and Indiana.

Stephen Wesley, 67, was arrested Tuesday on sexual battery charges out of Florida. Similar charges are pending against Wesley in Indiana and Kentucky.

Investigators say he molested a girl under the age of 12 for several years.

Wesley is currently locked up in the Floyd County Jail waiting to be extradited to Florida.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.