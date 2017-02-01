RAW VIDEO | Tom Crean, IU players talk about Hoosiers' 110-102 t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Tom Crean, IU players talk about Hoosiers' 110-102 triple-overtime win over Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Coming off back-to-back losses the Indiana Hoosiers badly needed a win Wednesday night when Penn State came to town.

But despite a nine-point halftime lead, the Hoosiers surrendered the lead down the stretch and needed two free throws by freshman De'Ron Davis with three seconds left to send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Penn State seized control, but IU fought back. Down two with just seconds to go, junior Josh Newkirk hit a layup at the buzzer to send the game to double overtime.

And from there, IU looked to have it in hand. Sophomore forward Thomas Bryant put the Hoosiers up with a quick bucket in double overtime, and they led by as much as six ... until Penn State again made a run.

Two free throws by freshman Tony Carr tied the game at 93. They were headed to triple overtime.

But this time, finally, the Hoosiers held onto the lead. They went on a 7-0 run in just over a minute to put the game out of reach for good, closing for the 110-102 win.

Bryant led Indiana with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Newkirk and Robert Johnson both added 27 points.

Watch head coach Tom Crean and several IU players talk about the win in the video player above.

