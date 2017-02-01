Jefferson Community & Technical College gets $15 million from st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson Community & Technical College gets $15 million from state for downtown manufacturing/IT building

Posted: Updated:
A rendering shows the proposed advanced manufacturing and IT center at Jefferson Community and Technical College. A rendering shows the proposed advanced manufacturing and IT center at Jefferson Community and Technical College.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson Community & Technical College will get $15.2 million in state funding for a planned downtown instructional building for the college’s advanced manufacturing and information technology programs.

JCTC received the biggest single award so far from Gov. Matt Bevin's Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative.

Last year, Bevin persuaded the state legislature to approve borrowing $100 million to fund building projects dedicated to training skilled workers for in-demand jobs.

The first round of grants -- $65.5 million in all – went to 25 community colleges, K-12 school districts and nonprofit organizations around the state, according to a news release Wednesday.

“All of the projects are driven by teams of local leaders from high schools, government, postsecondary schools and companies that are working together, some for the first time, to prepare their citizens for careers in high-demand careers,” said Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Secretary Hal Heiner, who led the committee that doled out the money.

While the $15.2 million award is a boost for JCTC, it’s far less than the $28 million the college sought from the state.

UPDATE, Feb. 2: JCTC spokesman Ben Jackey said the college has reduced the building's total price tag to about $24 million by cutting its square footage to about 50,000 and achieving a lower per-square-foot cost of construction. JCTC had previously estimated the building to cost over $30 million.

JCTC has already contributed about $4 million in equipment and land purchases for the project, according to a press release from the college. The college also plans to pitch in about $3 million from its foundation.

Jackey said that leaves a little less than $2 million to be raised.

JCTC has held "preliminary conversations with private entities and foundations to help cover the remaining costs," according to the press release. The building could open as soon as spring 2019, JCTC said.

Ford Motor Co., GE Appliances, UPS, Lantech and the Greater Louisville Automobile Dealers Association were among the companies that supported JCTC’s application.

RELATED: Sunday Edition | Louisville businesses lobby for downtown manufacturing, IT center

The proposed three-story building would consolidate the college’s certificate and two-year degree programs in a number of computer and industrial fields into a single location at First and College streets.

About 3,000 "students and adults" would study or get training at the facility each year, JCTC said.

All JCTC manufacturing-related programs would move to the building, allowing the college to expand its automotive training programs on its current technical campus at 8th and Chestnut streets.

Here is the full list of colleges, schools and other organizations that received funding through the Work Ready program:

•             Allen County Career & Technical Center – $328,700

•             Barren County Board of Education – $6,840,000

•             Bluegrass Community & Technical College – Danville – $2,736,000

•             Bluegrass Community & Technical College – Leestown – $3,040,000

•             Boone County Schools – $6,840,000

•             Bowling Green High School – $77,520

•             Brighton Center, Inc. – $227,213

•             Caldwell County Schools – $1,520,000

•             Corbin Independent Schools – $382,149

•             Green County Board of Education – $1,520,000

•             Hazard Community & Technical College – $2,888,000

•             Jefferson Community & Technical College – $15,200,000

•             Jessamine County Schools – $760,000

•             KCEOC Community Action Partnership – $1,824,000

•             KY Tech – Warren County Area Technology Center – $557,726

•             Lee County Area Technology Center – $30,780

•             Martin County Area Technology Center – $2,736,000

•             MMRC Regional Industrial Development Authority / Maysville CTC – $1,140,000

•             Nelson County Area Technology Center – $64,526

•             Owensboro Community & Technical College – $2,858,244

•             Paducah Public Schools – $3,800,000

•             Shelby County Schools – $3,233,049

•             Somerset Community College – $3,800,000

•             Southcentral Community & Technical College – $179,000

•             West Kentucky Community & Technical College – $3,040,000

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.