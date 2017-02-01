15 dead horses found on abandoned farm in Trimble County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

15 dead horses found on abandoned farm in Trimble County

Posted: Updated:

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) --  Several dead horses were found Wednesday on a farm in Trimble County.

Henry County Animal Control arrived to the home on Perkinson Lane and saw three horse carcasses from the driveway.

A search warrant was issued, and animal control found the skeletal remains of 12 other horses and many rabbits on the property.

“It’s a mess. We found more than what we thought we would find,” said Dan Flinkfelt with Henry County Animal Control.  “You hear about it, and you don’t think it is going to happen in your area. Then once it comes across, it is a huge shock.”

Officials tell WDRB they initially arrived to the rented home for a probation check.

Twelve other horses on the property were clearly malnourished.  The sheriff’s office brought in several large hay bales for the horses, since there was no food in their large pasture.

Investigators are not sure how long the animals were without food or water.

A rescue group with Windy Meadows Equine Center arrived on scene shortly before 5 p.m. and started rounding up the remaining horses to take to their 300-acre farm in Oldham County. All the horses were immediately check by a veterinarian.

“We’ll do a slow feed-back, which is grass hay, plain ‘ole hay and water, and you will see a huge change,” said Ellie Troutman, one of the rescue workers.

The owner of property could face more than 35 counts of animal cruelty and improperly disposing of a carcass and could face a year in jail for each count.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.