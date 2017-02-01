Human skull reportedly found at Shelby County farm - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Human skull reportedly found at Shelby County farm

WADDY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating skeletal remains found on a farm southeast of Waddy, Kentucky.

Property owner Don Kircher tells WDRB News a dog discovered what appeared to be part of a human skull at the end of his long driveway around 5 p.m. He then called the sheriff's department for help.

Shelby County Sheriff Mike Armstrong said cadaver dogs were used to search the property. Authorities believe more remains could be nearby.

"I came back drove down the driveway, [and] they had what looked like was a human skull," Kircher said. "It was kind of shocking."

Firefighters assisted in the search for further clues until the search was called off around 10 p.m. The coroner was also called to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The search will continue Thursday morning.

