Clarksville Police looking for suspects in violent home invasion

Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

Man who hit and killed LMPD officer drove 78 mph, drunk, through west Louisville, police say

Man who hit and killed LMPD officer drove 78 mph, drunk, through west Louisville, police say

Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.

Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.

Emergency rooms prepare to see hundreds of patients over Derby weekend

Emergency rooms prepare to see hundreds of patients over Derby weekend

It was a wet and cold day at Churchill Downs, but we now have a 143rd winner of the Kentucky Oaks.

It was a wet and cold day at Churchill Downs, but we now have a 143rd winner of the Kentucky Oaks.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, April 29.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, April 29.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police are looking for two suspects in a violent home invasion.

It happened last Thursday morning at the Pioneer Village Apartments in Clarksville.

First, there was a knock at the door and then chaos.

Det. Sgt. Ray Hall said surveillance video showed a white male and female suspect walking to the front door.

"That's when he points the gun in his face, pushes him into the living room, and then they eventually push him back to the master bedroom," Hall said.

Hall said there was also a woman still asleep in the bedroom.

"The female gets on top of her and holds her down, duct tapes her. Makes him kneel down in a chair and duct tapes his legs and hands behind his back ... demanding, where's the money, where's the money, where's the money."

Hall said the threats continued, and the victims complied.

"He was yelling at him and his girlfriend, 'Be quiet! Don't be say anything! If you do, we are going to kill you!' He said, 'I do have some money in a safe. It's in his closet.'"

Hall said the suspects took the safe and a wallet and left the scene. He believes the suspects left a silver compact car parked behind the apartments.

If you have any information about the suspects, you can call the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.