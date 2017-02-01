Clarksville Police looking for suspects in violent home invasion - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville Police looking for suspects in violent home invasion

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police are looking for two suspects in a violent home invasion.

It happened last Thursday morning at the Pioneer Village Apartments in Clarksville.

First, there was a knock at the door and then chaos.

Det. Sgt. Ray Hall said surveillance video showed a white male and female suspect walking to the front door.

"That's when he points the gun in his face, pushes him into the living room, and then they eventually push him back to the master bedroom," Hall said.

Hall said there was also a woman still asleep in the bedroom.

"The female gets on top of her and holds her down, duct tapes her. Makes him kneel down in a chair and duct tapes his legs and hands behind his back ... demanding, where's the money, where's the money, where's the money."

Hall said the threats continued, and the victims complied.

"He was yelling at him and his girlfriend, 'Be quiet! Don't be say anything! If you do, we are going to kill you!' He said, 'I do have some money in a safe. It's in his closet.'"

Hall said the suspects took the safe and a wallet and left the scene. He believes the suspects left a silver compact car parked behind the apartments.

If you have any information about the suspects, you can call the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151.

