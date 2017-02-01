VIDEO | Justin Thomas talks about recent success ahead of next PGA Tour stop

Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.

It was a wet and cold day at Churchill Downs, but we now have a 143rd winner of the Kentucky Oaks.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, April 29.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WDRB) -- Fresh off his second and third professional wins in back-to-back weeks last month in Hawaii, St. Xavier High School graduate Justin Thomas is preparing to keep the momentum going at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this weekend.

WDRB Sports Director Tom Lane is in Scottsdale following Thomas, and he talked with the world's eighth-best player ahead of Thursday's first round.

The transcript of their interview is below:

Lane: "Justin was there a part of you that wanted to just continue playing after what you did in Hawaii?"

Thomas: "Not really, no. I wanted some rest, and I needed to relax a little bit. Winning takes a lot out of you, mentally and physically, so it was nice to have two weeks off to just kind of unwind and get some rest and get ready for this week."

Lane: "What was the difference (in Hawaii)? There is such a fine line between wining and losing out here. You had a little bit of a break there over the holidays. Is it maturity? Is it patience? What's been the main difference?"

Thomas: "I drove it nice in Hawaii, so that helped a lot. That was a big difference. But I was patient. I just didn't make very many bogeys because I was a little smarter out there when I was playing. And where I was driving it, the golf course was a lot easier. It was a lot of short clubs and a lot of wedges, which I feel like is a strong part of my game. So that definitely helped?"

Lane: "Has it changed things the last couple of weeks?"

Thomas: "No. I'm leading the FedEx Cup. That's about the only thing that's changed."

Lane: "What do you try to get out of a day like today, playing the Pro-Am?"

Thomas: "Just seeing thecourse. It's similar conditions to what we'll be playing tomorrow and the rest of the week. So it's getting lines off the tees ... making sure the information we have is right and how the balls react on the greens and really just getting another day or preparation."

Lane: "I know you have high goals and expectations every year you come out here. Have those changed with the start you've had this year?

Thomas: "No. They were high before they season started, and I'll continue to just try to put in a lot of preparation and a lot of work in the off weeks leading up into the tournament, and we'll see where the year takes us."

Lane: "We played nine holes when you were about 16. How many strokes would you have to give me now?"

Thomas: "I don't know. I'll guess we'll adjust whenever we get there."

Stay tuned for more coverage from Scottsdale throughout the week.

