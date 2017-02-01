VIDEO | Justin Thomas talks about recent success ahead of next P - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Justin Thomas talks about recent success ahead of next PGA Tour stop

Posted: Updated:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WDRB) -- Fresh off his second and third professional wins in back-to-back weeks last month in Hawaii, St. Xavier High School graduate Justin Thomas is preparing to keep the momentum going at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this weekend.

WDRB Sports Director Tom Lane is in Scottsdale following Thomas, and he talked with the world's eighth-best player ahead of Thursday's first round.

The transcript of their interview is below:

Lane: "Justin was there a part of you that wanted to just continue playing after what you did in Hawaii?"

Thomas: "Not really, no. I wanted some rest, and I needed to relax a little bit. Winning takes a lot out of you, mentally and physically, so it was nice to have two weeks off to just kind of unwind and get some rest and get ready for this week."

Lane: "What was the difference (in Hawaii)? There is such a fine line between wining and losing out here. You had a little bit of a break there over the holidays. Is it maturity? Is it patience? What's been the main difference?"

Thomas: "I drove it nice in Hawaii, so that helped a lot. That was a big difference. But I was patient. I just didn't make very many bogeys because I was a little smarter out there when I was playing. And where I was driving it, the golf course was a lot easier. It was a lot of short clubs and a lot of wedges, which I feel like is a strong part of my game. So that definitely helped?"

Lane: "Has it changed things the last couple of weeks?"

Thomas: "No. I'm leading the FedEx Cup. That's about the only thing that's changed."

Lane: "What do you try to get out of a day like today, playing the Pro-Am?"

Thomas: "Just seeing thecourse. It's similar conditions to what we'll be playing tomorrow and the rest of the week. So it's getting lines off the tees ... making sure the information we have is right and how the balls react on the greens and really just getting another day or preparation."

Lane: "I know you have high goals and expectations every year you come out here. Have those changed with the start you've had this year?

Thomas: "No. They were high before they season started, and I'll continue to just try to put in a lot of preparation and a lot of work in the off weeks leading up into the tournament, and we'll see where the year takes us."

Lane: "We played nine holes when you were about 16. How many strokes would you have to give me now?"

Thomas: "I don't know. I'll guess we'll adjust whenever we get there."

Stay tuned for more coverage from Scottsdale throughout the week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.