Indiana bill could make cursive mandatory in classrooms

As the day began, those few who had come to the infield found ways to stay dry, while others decided to turn around and head back home.

As the day began, those few who had come to the infield found ways to stay dry, while others decided to turn around and head back home.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.

A Derby Eve Gala that raises money for the West End School is brand new this year, and it got its own star-studded guest list.

A Derby Eve Gala that raises money for the West End School is brand new this year, and it got its own star-studded guest list.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

The sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House in downtown Louisville on Friday isn't just a party for the starts.

The sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House in downtown Louisville on Friday isn't just a party for the starts.

IMAGES | Stars pack the red carpet to support a good cause at the Unbridled Eve Gala

IMAGES | Stars pack the red carpet to support a good cause at the Unbridled Eve Gala

The cold weather and the rain didn't keep the stars away from the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Party in the Highlands.

The cold weather and the rain didn't keep the stars away from the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Party in the Highlands.

IMAGES | Tom Brady, Jeff Bridges and many others grace the red carpet at Barnstable Brown

IMAGES | Tom Brady, Jeff Bridges and many others grace the red carpet at Barnstable Brown

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – An Indiana senator is hoping to make it so that schools are required to teach students how to write in cursive.

For some classrooms, cursive has become a lost art: putting pencil to paper and forming loops and swirls in a single motion

“It does just disappear," said Dr. Bess Reed, a cursive supporter. "You don’t use a skill set, and it’s just gone."

An Indiana lawmaker is doing what she can to keep cursive in schools, despite opposition that it's not a necessary tool.

“I think from the technology standpoint, things have kind of obviously replaced the need for it,” said Jacob Garrison, who believes cursive is unnecessary.

State school officials decided to make cursive lessons optional back in 2011.

“Being able to write well with a pencil or a pen is a tool that you will use even though you grow up, and you've got a laptop in front of you,” Dr. Reed said.

Dr. Reed teaches art and history to middle school students. She says cursive is imperative to her lessons.

“Look at these old 18th century, 19th century documents and letters, and go ‘what does that say?’" she said. "And when you're looking at cursive, and you've never written in cursive, you've never had to learn to read cursive, it's a foreign language."

One teacher, on the other hand, says there just isn't any time to learn the skill.

“There are so many standards that teachers already have to hit, and it's just something that takes even more time away from other classroom, things that may be more applicable,” Catie Wells said.

But when it comes to a person's signature or jotting down quick notes, cursive cannot be replaced.

“The ability to do that quickly and effectively is something that you will carry with you the rest of your life," Dr. Reed said. "So I think it does matter."

The bill passed in the Indiana Senate and is now on its way to the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.