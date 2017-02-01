Indiana bill could make cursive mandatory in classrooms - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana bill could make cursive mandatory in classrooms

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – An Indiana senator is hoping to make it so that schools are required to teach students how to write in cursive.

For some classrooms, cursive has become a lost art: putting pencil to paper and forming loops and swirls in a single motion

“It does just disappear," said Dr. Bess Reed, a cursive supporter. "You don’t use a skill set, and it’s just gone."

An Indiana lawmaker is doing what she can to keep cursive in schools, despite opposition that it's not a necessary tool.

“I think from the technology standpoint, things have kind of obviously replaced the need for it,” said Jacob Garrison, who believes cursive is unnecessary.

State school officials decided to make cursive lessons optional back in 2011.

“Being able to write well with a pencil or a pen is a tool that you will use even though you grow up, and you've got a laptop in front of you,” Dr. Reed said.

Dr. Reed teaches art and history to middle school students. She says cursive is imperative to her lessons.

“Look at these old 18th century, 19th century documents and letters, and go ‘what does that say?’" she said. "And when you're looking at cursive, and you've never written in cursive, you've never had to learn to read cursive, it's a foreign language."

One teacher, on the other hand, says there just isn't any time to learn the skill.

“There are so many standards that teachers already have to hit, and it's just something that takes even more time away from other classroom, things that may be more applicable,” Catie Wells said.

But when it comes to a person's signature or jotting down quick notes, cursive cannot be replaced.

“The ability to do that quickly and effectively is something that you will carry with you the rest of your life," Dr. Reed said. "So I think it does matter."

The bill passed in the Indiana Senate and is now on its way to the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.