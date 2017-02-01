Bullitt East High School senior signs with Murray State rodeo te - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt East High School senior signs with Murray State rodeo team

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not exactly the NBA Draft, but for Blaine Miller and his family, there's just as much on the line.

"I've been rodeoing and roping since I was little," Miller said. "Kind of been a dream of mine."

That dream came true Wednesday when the Bullitt East High School teen signed with Murray State University as the newest member of its rodeo team.

"It's not something that comes natural like shooting a basketball or throwing a football or swinging at a baseball or something like that," Miller said.

In fact, Blaine has been roping and riding since he could walk.

"I got into it from my dad," he said. "I started from the time I was little bitty. Just going to rodeos with him."

He started roping dummies, then "graduated up to the horse and roping the dummy off the horse, then started going to live cattle."

He often practices seven days a week, several hours a day. Now all his hard work paid off.

"I've seen him at some high school rodeos," said Murray State head coach JD Van Hooser.

After seeing the teen in action, Van Hooser knew Miller would be a great fit on his winning team.

"He's going to have a lot of classwork and studying on top," Van Hooser said. "I think he's up to the challenge."

"It's just an amazing feeling," Miller said. "It's indescribable."

Miller says he wants to be an equine veterinarian. After he graduates from Murray State, he wants to go to the University of Auburn to get his degree.

But if his rodeo career takes off he says he'd hang up the lab coat to be a professional rider.

