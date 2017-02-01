Bullitt East High School senior signs with Murray State rodeo team

As the day began, those few who had come to the infield found ways to stay dry, while others decided to turn around and head back home.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.

A Derby Eve Gala that raises money for the West End School is brand new this year, and it got its own star-studded guest list.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

The sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House in downtown Louisville on Friday isn't just a party for the starts.

IMAGES | Stars pack the red carpet to support a good cause at the Unbridled Eve Gala

The cold weather and the rain didn't keep the stars away from the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Party in the Highlands.

IMAGES | Tom Brady, Jeff Bridges and many others grace the red carpet at Barnstable Brown

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not exactly the NBA Draft, but for Blaine Miller and his family, there's just as much on the line.

"I've been rodeoing and roping since I was little," Miller said. "Kind of been a dream of mine."

That dream came true Wednesday when the Bullitt East High School teen signed with Murray State University as the newest member of its rodeo team.

"It's not something that comes natural like shooting a basketball or throwing a football or swinging at a baseball or something like that," Miller said.

In fact, Blaine has been roping and riding since he could walk.

"I got into it from my dad," he said. "I started from the time I was little bitty. Just going to rodeos with him."

He started roping dummies, then "graduated up to the horse and roping the dummy off the horse, then started going to live cattle."

He often practices seven days a week, several hours a day. Now all his hard work paid off.

"I've seen him at some high school rodeos," said Murray State head coach JD Van Hooser.

After seeing the teen in action, Van Hooser knew Miller would be a great fit on his winning team.

"He's going to have a lot of classwork and studying on top," Van Hooser said. "I think he's up to the challenge."

"It's just an amazing feeling," Miller said. "It's indescribable."

Miller says he wants to be an equine veterinarian. After he graduates from Murray State, he wants to go to the University of Auburn to get his degree.

But if his rodeo career takes off he says he'd hang up the lab coat to be a professional rider.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.