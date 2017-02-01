LACETT | New Albany’s Langford sidelined with dislocated finger

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford will need to miss at least two weeks of action due to an injury.

Bulldogs head coach Jim Shannon told Mike Lacett Wednesday, Langford dislocated a bone on his right pinkie during practice Tuesday.

Langford is averaging 29 points for the Bulldogs who have won 12 in a row. They host Jennings County Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.