LACETT | New Albany’s Langford sidelined with dislocated finger

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford will need to miss at least two weeks of action due to an injury.
Bulldogs head coach Jim Shannon told Mike Lacett Wednesday, Langford dislocated a bone on his right pinkie during practice Tuesday.
Langford is averaging 29 points for the Bulldogs who have won 12 in a row. They host Jennings County Thursday.
