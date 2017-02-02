No injuries reported after fire at Saint Matthews medical office - WDRB 41 Louisville News

No injuries reported after fire at Saint Matthews medical office

Posted:

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Saint Matthews business was damaged by fire early Thursday. 

Fire crews were called to Family Medicine on Meridian Avenue near Shelbyville Road and Breckenridge Lane around 3 a.m. 

EMS responded to the scene but no injuries were reported. 

The arson unit is investigating. 

