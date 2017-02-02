Tons of dirt being shaped into challenging track for Amsoil Arenacross Feb. 4 & 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freedom Hall gets ready for Amsoil Arenacross,Saturday, February 4th & Sunday, February 5th.

Organizers say 170 truckloads of dirt will be loaded into Freedom Hall, Thursday, February 2nd for AMSOIL Arenacross this weekend. At least 3,000 tons of dirt will be shaped into a challenging Arenacross track.

Racers from around the country will compete in the most intense motorcycle racing on the planet. Fearless and talented athletes will battle on a man-made dirt battleground, Saturday night. Then Sunday, the amateurs take over the track.

Amsoil Arenacross

Freedom Hall

Saturday, February 4th 7pm

Amateur Day

Sunday, February 5th

Ticket prices start at $15.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

