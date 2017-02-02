Be Our Guest: Mammy's Kitchen ready with a trio of signature burgers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Mammy's Kitchen.

Right in the heart of Bardstown, Mammy's is family owned and operated- featuring country cookin' all day plus homemade desserts. And their fully-stocked bar is open seven days a week, when you want to unwind and watch the big game.

Owner and chef Christy Clark says shows how to make a selection of their signature burgerrs for game day crowds. Their Farmhouse Burger includes Swiss cheese, country ham and a fried egg. Their Southern burge includes homemade pimento cheese and a fried green tomato. And the Bourbon burger has Swiss cheese, fried onion tanglers and Uncle Marty's bourbon sauce.

Mammy's "Meatloaf Thursdays" are a tradition, and signature dishes like their Downtown Kentucky Hot Brown keep people coming back.And if you haven't tried their make from scratch chocolate and coconut meringue pies, you're missing out! Plus you can enjoy live music on Mammy's outdoor patio, or pull up to the bar to choose from over 150 bourbons. Don't forget to shop the country store!

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Mammy's Kitchen in Bardstown, Ky. The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2017 for just $15. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Mammy's Kitchen

116 West Stephen Foster Avenue

Bardstown KY 40004

www.btownmammys.com

