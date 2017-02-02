Two people saved from burning car that hit a pole in the Highlan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two people saved from burning car that hit a pole in the Highlands

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are saved from a burning car in the Highlands. 

The car hit a pole and caught on fire just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday on Bardstown Road at Douglas Loop.

Louisville Metro Police officers at the scene tell WDRB that a person walking home from a nearby Kroger pulled one person from the car. A police officer pulled the other person from the car.  Both people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. 

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. 

