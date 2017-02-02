Kroger offering shuttle service to Goss Avenue store for elderly - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kroger offering shuttle service to Goss Avenue store for elderly Old Louisville residents

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is now offering free shuttle service for senior citizens to the Goss Avenue Kroger.

The free shuttle service is not open to the public, but will make stops at the following senior communities: Chapel House, Baptist Towers, Hillebrand House and Puritan.

The shuttles run on Thursdays - which is also Kroger's senior discount day - from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each shuttle can hold up to 55 passengers. 

In the past, the shuttles had taken senior citizens to the Kroger on S. 2nd Street, but that location closed permanently on Jan. 28

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.