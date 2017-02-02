Kroger offering shuttle service to Goss Avenue store for elderly Old Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is now offering free shuttle service for senior citizens to the Goss Avenue Kroger.

The free shuttle service is not open to the public, but will make stops at the following senior communities: Chapel House, Baptist Towers, Hillebrand House and Puritan.

The shuttles run on Thursdays - which is also Kroger's senior discount day - from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each shuttle can hold up to 55 passengers.

In the past, the shuttles had taken senior citizens to the Kroger on S. 2nd Street, but that location closed permanently on Jan. 28.

