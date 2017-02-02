Shepherd dismisses Stumbo's lawsuit against governor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherd dismisses Stumbo's lawsuit against governor

Posted: Updated:
Ky. House Speaker Greg speaks at a news conference on Oct. 5, 2016. Ky. House Speaker Greg speaks at a news conference on Oct. 5, 2016.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A state judge has dismissed a lawsuit from former House Speaker Greg Stumbo challenging the legality of Gov. Matt Bevin's budget vetoes.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said Stumbo can't sue the governor because he lost his seat in the state legislature in November. Shepherd said the court might have the authority to settle the dispute if Stumbo had won.

Last year, Bevin used his veto power to erase portions of the state spending plan, including an expanded preschool program and $9.4 million in community college scholarships for high school graduates. Stumbo argued the vetoes were illegal because Bevin filed copies instead of the original documents with the secretary of state.

Bevin argued Stumbo ordered the House clerk to lock up the originals so he could not file them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
