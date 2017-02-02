Indiana Senate panel OKs schools storing overdose antidote - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Senate panel OKs schools storing overdose antidote

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana schools could store the overdose antidote naloxone for emergency purposes under a measure approved by a state Senate panel Wednesday.

Democratic Sen. Mark Stoops' bill would allow schools to stock and fill prescriptions for naloxone and albuterol, an asthma treatment. Existing law lets schools to keep epinephrine on hand to stop severe allergic reactions.

The Bloomington lawmaker's measure also allows a nurse to administer the medications and, if given, requires a report to the Department of Education. The department would be asked to provide guidance on the medications.

Supporters say the emergency medications would be useful to a general population who may have a life-threatening emergency while at schools. The Senate Health and Provider Services Committee approved the bill 10-0.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.