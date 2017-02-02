Crews searching Shelby County farm after man finds human skull - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews searching Shelby County farm after man finds human skull

Posted:

WADDY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Search crews with cadaver dogs are out in force at a Shelby County farm after its owner apparently found a skull on the property on Wednesday. 

Property owner Don Kircher tells WDRB News a dog discovered what appeared to be part of a human skull at the end of his long driveway around 5 p.m. He then called the sheriff's department for help.

Investigators have not released much information at this point, but one detective did tell us the skull appears to be human. However, tests will need to be performed to verify that it's real. 

Searchers are hoping to find more evidence and piece it together at some point. 

We are expected to learn more information when the Shelby County Sheriff's office holds a news conference at 3 p.m.

