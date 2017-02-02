2 soldiers in critical condition after helicopter crash at Fort - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 soldiers in critical condition after helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

Posted: Updated:

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Two soldiers injured in a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell remain in critical condition.

Master Sgt. Kevin Doheny is a spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division. He said in an email that the two soldiers are at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. A third soldier was released from the same hospital on Wednesday. Doheny said a fourth soldier was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell and is in stable condition.

The soldiers' identities haven't been released.

The four were hurt when a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 101st crashed during training and caught fire Tuesday at the Army post, which is located along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.